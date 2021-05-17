The Game Challenges Jake and Logan Paul to a Fight, Jake Responds

Over a week after Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul had a physical altercation ahead of Floyd's scheduled exhibition fight with Jake's brother Logan Paul, The Game has challenged the celebrity brothers to square up in Los Angeles.

On Sunday evening (May 16), the California-bred rapper tweeted both Jake and Logan Paul about setting up a duel of sorts. "Yerrr, @jakepaul, @LoganPaul.... meet me & my little brother downtown LA in front of staples center and let’s just fight head up fades.... no gloves, no money needed.... just on some me & my brother will fuck you & your brother up shit !!!!," he wrote.

Hours later, Jake replied referencing Game's 2005 track "Hate It or Love It" featuring 50 Cent. He typed, "Hate it or love it you would get knocked the fucked out."

Shortly after the 41-year-old rapper launched the tweet, he received feedback via Twitter from people who weren't certain that he'd come out victorious in the fight.

"You going out sad," one person wrote. The Game replied, "You got on a very small purple jacket by the ocean. Enjoy your day ."

Another user typed, "Bro, what if y’all loss tho?." Game fired back, "On Martin Luther King Jr. speech, I ain’t losing !!!!"

Looks like The Game is trying to have a non-publicized fight between the brothers, hence his mention of "no gloves" and "no money."

Whether or not Game's request for fisticuffs against the social media famous siblings will actually materialize is unclear. However, Logan Paul's bout against Money Mayweather is still scheduled to take place on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The pay-per-view event will air on Showtime.

