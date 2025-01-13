2025 Grammy Awards to Proceed as Planned Despite California Wildfires – Report

The 2025 Grammy Awards will reportedly go on as scheduled despite the wildfires ravaging Southern California.

Still a Green Light on the Grammys

The future of the upcoming Grammy Awards, set to take place on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles, has reportedly been in limbo over the last few days in the midst of the California wildfires that have claimed two dozen lives and thousands of acres of property since last week.

On Monday (Jan. 13), Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and board of trustees chair Tammy Hurt, released a joint statement revealing the show must go on.

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days," the statement reads. "In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th Grammy Awards telecast on CBS on Feb. 2 will proceed as planned."

In addition to the show, the platform will also be used to raise money for wildfire relief efforts.

"This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours," the statement continues. "In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles."

The Recording Academy and MusiCares have already pledged $1 million to aid music professionals and have launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort.

The 2025 Grammy Awards is scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in three weeks. Kendrick Lamar is up for seven awards, including five for his hit single "Not Like Us." Beyoncé leads all artists with 11 nominations.

Rappers Lend a Helping Hand During Cali Wildfires

Several rappers have been doing their part to assist with the effort to help the thousands of people who have been displaced by the catastrophic California blaze. Snoop Dogg and Tyler, The Creator have been giving away clothes from their respective L.A.-based clothing stores. Other rappers like Denzel Curry, The Game, Trae Tha Truth and others have been on the frontline helping pass out food and supplies to displaced victims.

