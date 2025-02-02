Jaden Smith Wears a Castle on His Head at 2025 Grammy Awards

Jaden Smith is the king of the castle at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The rapper walked onto the red carpet wearing the nobility structure as a headpiece.

Jaden Smith Surprises by Wearing a Castle at 2025 Grammy Awards

On Sunday (Feb. 2), the 2025 Grammy Awards kicked off from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Jaden Smith made his entrance at the event a special one by donning a black castle on his head.

Take a look at Jaden Smith's red carpet moment below.

See Jaden Smith Wearing a Castle on His Head at the 2025 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Jaden Smith attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy loading...