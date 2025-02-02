Jaden Smith Wears a Castle on His Head at 2025 Grammy Awards
Jaden Smith is the king of the castle at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The rapper walked onto the red carpet wearing the nobility structure as a headpiece.
Jaden Smith Surprises by Wearing a Castle at 2025 Grammy Awards
On Sunday (Feb. 2), the 2025 Grammy Awards kicked off from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Jaden Smith made his entrance at the event a special one by donning a black castle on his head.
Read More: Every Best Rap Album Winner at the Grammy Awards Over the Years
Take a look at Jaden Smith's red carpet moment below.