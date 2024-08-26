GloRilla Receives Backlash for Using R-Word on New Song, Then She Changes It

GloRilla receives backlash for using the r-word on her new song. After coming across negative feedback from fans online, the Memphis rapper changes it.

GloRilla Gets Heat for Using Offensive Term in New Song

On Friday (Aug. 23), Instagram blog The Shade Room uploaded a clip of GloRilla rapping along to her upcoming single. However, one specific lyric in Glo's song seemed to rub people wrong. In the clip, which can be seen below, the rapper can be heard dropping the r-word between her rhymes.

"H*e you must not know what you just started/Me and my b**ches retarded," Glo raps over the trap production. "Give a f**k about this party/We gon' step on sh*t regardless."

Shortly after, Instagrammers hit the comment section to express why the term she used was offensive, especially towards individuals with special needs. According to the website Special Olympics, the "r-word" is considered a form of hate speech and stands for "retard," "retarded" or other offensive words ending in "-tard."

"Yikes. Not a good look," one person wrote underneath the post below.

"Words do hurt, in fact words have started wars," another person commented.

A third person wrote: "It's hurtful to people with disabilities so just don't use it."

GloRilla Changes Rhyme in New Song

On Monday (Aug. 25), GloRilla posted a new version of her unreleased song without the r-word on Instagram. In the song, the lyric is replaced with a less offensive phrase.

"H*e you must not know what you just started/Me and my b**ches go naughty," Glo rhymes in the clip below. "Give a f**k about this party/We gon' step on sh*t regardless."

Other Rappers Who Got in Trouble for Their Lyrics

Although Glo is the latest artist to get reprimanded for using a hurtful lyric in a song, other rappers have been in hot water for certain rhymes they've used. YG, for instance, rubbed hip-hop listeners the wrong way after dropping his 2014 song "Meet the Flockers" from his debut album, My Krazy Life, for being anti-Asian.

"First, you find a house and scope it out/Find a Chinese neighborhood, ’cause they don't believe in bank accounts," YG raps at the beginning of the song.

Following the song's release, YouTube employees expressed their disdain for the lyrics, which refer to robbing homes in Chinese neighborhoods, on the streaming company's message board.

Since then, the word "Chinese" has been removed from the song on DSPs.

J. Cole also faced backlash in 2013 after dropping an insulting lyric towards those with a disability in Drake's "Jodeci Freestyle."

"I'm artistic, you ni**as is autistic, retarded/Start it," Cole rapped on the record. Once Drizzy dropped his Care Package tape in 2019, the r-word was removed from the Dreamville founder's verse.

