Trick Daddy Reposts Photo of GloRilla in Bathroom With Questionable Caption, Fans Flood the Comments With Concern and Disgust

Trick Daddy reposted GloRilla's bathroom selfie on his Instagram page and wrote a questionable caption under it that caused some fans to express their concerns and disgust.

On Friday (Aug. 16), Trick Daddy hopped on his Instagram account and posted a photo of GloRilla taking a selfie in her bathroom. In the picture below, Big Glo is in her all-white underwear with a big smile on her face.

Trick captioned his IG post, "Damn Glo I'm loving this bathroom [eyes emoji]" and tagged GloRilla.

While the Miami rap veteran's IG post seems innocent, many fans expressed concern and disgust by Trick's comment.

Trick Daddy's GloRilla IG Post Sparks Outrage Among Fans

After Trick Daddy reposted Glo's photo, fans zeroed in on the "Thug Holiday" rapper's caption and expressed their disgust of his simping over the Memphis rhymer. Many felt he was too old to be salivating over GloRilla.

"She's half your age [woman face palming emoji] is anybody real and normal anymore," wrote one person.

Another fan commented: "She young enough to be ya daughter."

"You too old na unc dam that can be your grand baby [man face palming emoji]," a third person wrote.

Another fan questioned Trick Daddy's sanity. "Really Trick but then again u haven't been right since your [Slip-N-Slide] days," she typed.

Trick Daddy probably didn't mean no harm with Instagram post. He was simply complimenting her beauty.

Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Trick Daddy posting GloRilla's bathroom selfie below.

