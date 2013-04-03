Here Are Some Questionable Lyrics That Got Rappers in Trouble

While rap music is an expression of self, it seems as though some artists may have pushed the envelope to the point of inciting social media backlash and sometimes facing threats of being canceled. Over the years, rappers have penned lyrics that serve as food for the soul, but also have churned stomachs and raised eyebrows. However, there are other instances where artists seem to not be completely aware of the harm they’re potentially inflicting on certain individuals or communities.

Just last month, Lizzo came face-to-face with controversy with her record “GRRRLS” and was labeled an ableist due to her use of the term “spaz," which she says in a line that has since been changed. An ableist is a person who discriminates against a someone with disabilities. The Detroit artist's song was called out by disability advocate Hannah Diviney, who alluded to the word being a slur that refers to spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy that involves muscle stiffness. Lizzo, who appeared to be uninformed that the term, which others like The Game, Joey Bada$$ and Cardi B thought was slang and non-offensive, issued an apology as well.

In her apology, Lizzo said, "It's been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song 'GRRRLS.' Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat Black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally. I'm proud to say there's a version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world. Xoxo, Lizzo."

There were other times when artists were unapologetic about their rhymes regardless of how offensive the bar(s) might’ve been. And some utilized lyrics that simply didn’t age well given the time the song arrived and the level of awareness that has risen from that timeframe to now. For example, Rick Ross' verse on Rocko's "U.O.E.N.O," where he alludes to drugging a woman or J. Cole using the highly-offensive phrase "retarded" on a collab with Drake back in 2013.

See more lyrics that rappers have used over the years that have landed them in hot water below.