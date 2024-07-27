French Montana Catching Heat for Hanging Out With Donald Trump’s Daughter-In-Law

French Montana is catching some heat for hanging out with Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

French Montana In the Studio With Trump's Daughter-In-Law

On Thursday (July 25), French Montana hopped on his Instagram page and posted a photo and adjoining video of himself in the studio with Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. In the pic, which can be viewed below, the Bronx, N.Y.-based rapper is posing with Lara who holds up the peace sign with her fingers.

In the video, French pans the camera to Lara who waves the peace sign. "French Montana in the studio. Look who popped up on me," he said. "French Montana, Lara Trump, hann."

"Let 'em know, friend," Lara said. "But they will."

In another clip, French and Lara are initiating a Facetime call with an unidentified person followed by the pair chatting with each other in the studio.

The videos have sparked rumors that Lara Trump, who is the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and French Montana are collaborating on something to help bolster Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

However, French has not officially confirmed he's endorsing Trump for president.

French Montana Receives Criticism for Hanging Out With Lara Trump

After French posted his content on social media, he was immediately hit with backlash for socializing with Lara Trump. That's because French is a devout Muslim and Lara's father-in-law, Donald Trump, once banned Muslims from entering the U.S. In January of 2017, when Trump was the 45th president, he infamously signed an Executive Order that banned foreign nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries from visiting the U.S.

"U Definitely wanna get canceled by the [Black] community now huh," wrote one person in the comment section.

Another commenter posted: "Project 2025 literally says they want to ban Muslims and send all the immigrants back to their homeland, so good luck with that lol."

Hot 97 radio personality Ebro Darden opined: "Working on a pardon eh?"

Ebro may be referring to drill rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, who have publicly endorsed Donald Trump, possibly in hopes of receiving a pardon if he is elected in November of 2024. Fellow rhymer Kodak Black has been a staunch supporter of Trump ever since he was pardoned by him in 2021 while serving a four-year sentence on a federal gun charge.

Check out French Montana's videos of himself and Lara Trump hanging out in the studio below.

