Finesse2Tymes Performance at Club Ends in Five People Being Shot – Report

Finesse2Tymes' recent club event over the weekend turned chaotic after gunfire erupted, which led to five people being shot.

What Happened at Finesse2Tymes Show?

According to a Fox5 Atlanta news report, published on Sunday (June 18), five people were shot after gunfire erupted following a performance featuring Finesse2Tymes at Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Saturday (June 18) in DeKalb County, Ga. The news outlet reported the club was hosting an after party for Birthday Bash Weekend that featured a performance by the Memphis rapper.

Police say around 3 a.m. they received a call about a shooting following an argument as patrons were leaving the venue. You can watch a video showing the chaotic scene below. As of Monday morning (June 19), four of the five injured victims have been released from the hospital, while one person remains in stable condition.

DeKalb County police are still searching for suspects and no motive has been confirmed at this time. Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of the 4500 block of Glenwood Road at around 3 a.m. or who may have left the scene before police arrived to contact the department's homicide assault unit at 770-724-7850.

XXL has reached out to the DeKalb County Police Department and Finesse2Tymes' rep for comment.

On Sunday (June 18), Finesse2Tymes shared a message on his Instagram Story in what appears to be a response to the news reports about the shooting at the club. He wrote: "Cold blooded how they do me."

Finesse2Tymes may be responding to the news reports about a shooting during his club performance. 1finesse2tymes/Instagram loading...

Read More: Finesse2Tymes Accused of Using Impersonator to Perform for Him

Finesse2Tymes Is Being Sued By a Victim's Family for Another Horrific Incident at His Show

This is isn't the first time Finesse2Tymes had to deal with a horrific event that happened at one of his shows.

Back in March, three people died and several people were injured following Finesse's concert with GloRilla at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, N.Y. As people were leaving the building, a crowd surge occurred after people were possibly frightened by a sound they believed were gunshots, which caused a stampede by the doorway.

The three people who have died are identified as Rhondesia Belton, a 33-year-old female from Buffalo, N.Y., Aisha Stephens of Syracuse, N.Y., and Brandy Miller of Rochester, N.Y.

The family of one of the victims, Brandy Miller, told TMZ that they are planning to sue GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes, as well as the promoters and the Main Street Armory for the incident.

GloRilla and Finesse had already left the venue before the stampede and neither artist are under criminal investigation for the incident. Both artists have expressed their condolences to the victim's family.

Read More: Finesse2Tymes Laughs at Being Blamed for New York Show Deaths

Watch Fox5 Atlanta Report on the Finesse2Tymes Club Shooting Below