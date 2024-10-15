Fat Joe Credits Ozempic and New Diet for Helping Him Lose 200 Pounds

Fat Joe is giving credit to Ozempic and a new diet for helping him lose over 200 pounds.

Fat Joe Talks Weight-Loss Journey

Fat Joe has been on a weight-loss journey for a while with the Terror Squad rapper seeing the fruits of his labor in recent years. On Monday (Oct. 14), he opened up about losing weight in an interview with Us Weekly.

"We just try to eat everything with the least carbs as possible," Joe, 54, told publication. "So we try to stay away from the bread, the pasta, the rice. That’s the smartest way to eat."

"Like this morning I ate breakfast, I had this toast. I cut the corner off, ate it and kept it moving," he shared. "Normally I would’ve ate [sic] the whole thing. But you know, that’s what we do. We cut carbs and try to be smarter."

In addition to his newfound eating habits, Joe also admitted to using the Type-2 diabetes drug and weight loss aid Ozempic, which has become popular among celebrities in recent years. Recently, Ice Spice has been accused of Ozempic to shed pounds, which she has denied.

"Ozempic says you may only have two pieces of your favorite stuff," Joe joked.

Despite his slimmer frame, don't expect the Bronx, N.Y. native to be changing his name anytime soon. "My wife would kill me. She likes me being a big boy," Joe noted.

Fat Joe Sheds 200 Pounds

Fat Joe, who at his heaviest weighed around 470 pounds, first realized he needed to lose weight following the death of his protege Big Pun, who died in 2000 from a heart condition at 28 while weighing 700 pounds.

"I went to his funeral and I felt like Ebenezer Scrooge," Joe told Men's Health in 2023. "Like, I seen me. And I’m looking at his little daughter. She was the same age as my daughter. I said, 'You gotta lose weight; otherwise you outta here.'"

He lost his first 100 pounds around the release of the hit single "Lean Back" in 2004 and has continued to drop pounds in the last two decades and has now dropped over 200 pounds.

