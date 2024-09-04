Mase Reveals the Secret to His 70-Pound Weight Loss

Viewers were surprised by Ma$e's noticeably svelte appearance on the sports podcast It Is What Is this week. The rap veteran-turned-podcaster subsequently revealed the secret behind his dramatic weight loss.

Mase Reveals the Secret of His Drastic 70-Pound Weight Loss

On Monday (Sept. 2), Ma$e appeared on the premiere of the fifth season of his and Cam'ron's sports podcast, It Is What It Is, looking noticeably slimmer. He left his co-host impressed with his new look.

At the 3:35-mark in the video below, Killa Cam was quick to comment on Ma$e's weight loss and jokingly suggested that his trim figure was due to him taking the popular diabetic drug Ozempic. Many people have been using the drug to quickly lose weight.

"You took the needle?" Cam'ron asked, to which Ma$e said no.

The former Bad Boy Records artist broke down his regime on getting slim, which was the result of a plant-based diet.

"I signed up with this coach named Ricky Moore that's a professional bodybuilder, and he just put me on the alkaline diet," the Harlem rhymer explained. "So I'm only eating fruit, vegetables and water for now."

"I like that. You look great, man," Cam replied. "You look like you back in high school. I'm happy to see it."

Read More: 13 Unique Ways Rappers Have Portrayed Jesus Christ

Mase Delivers Blistering Freestyle

Not only did Ma$e speak on his weight loss, but he also dropped a new freestyle. The rap veteran kicked off Season 2 of It Is What It Is with a sizzling hot freestyle over Common and Kanye West's 2005 collaborative track, "The Corner."

"Got no big homies, we know who runs who/Hottest ni**a ever from the 212," Ma$e rapped. "Ni**as don't really know me, they just know that I'm movin'/And I handle my business like the Soviet Union."

Ma$e retired from the rap game many years ago, but it's safe to say that his lyrical skills are still sharp as ever.

Check out Ma$e explaining how he drastically lost 70 pounds and watch his blazing freestyle below.

Watch Season 5 of It Is What Is: Ma$e Freestyle + Special Guest Michael Irvin