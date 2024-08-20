Ice Spice Fires Back at Fans Accusing Her of Using Ozempic to Lose Weight

Ice Spice fires back at fans accusing her of using Ozempic to shed pounds.

Ice Spice Reveals How She Lost Weight

On Monday (Aug. 19), Ice Spice conducted an X Spaces session with fans where she addressed the constant speculation that she was able to get slimmer due to her use of the popular diabetes drug Ozempic. The drug has been used by many people recently as a weight-loss elixir.

"I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic. That's one thing I wish," Ice says during the session, which can be heard below. "Oh my god, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f**k is that?"

She went on to explain how she recently shed pounds. "Like, you lazy [explitive] never heard of a gym?" she continues. "It's called the gym. It's called eating healthy. It's called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big."

Ice Spice Fights Weigh Loss Rumors

Ice Spice is noticeably slimmer than she was in 2023, which has caused people to speculate the reason. Many people have assumed the "Think U the Sh*t (Fart)" rapper has jumped on the Ozempic train like many other celebrities.

"Ice Spice have [sic] literally lost her hips after using weight loss drug Ozempic," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Safaree even chimed in on the topic, questioning how Spice lost the weight so fast. "How the hell she lose so much weight that quick?" Safaree wrote in a tweet. "Yall ppl always pressuring ppl."

Check out Ice Spice explaining how she lost weight below.

Listen to Ice Spice Fire Back at Fans Accusing Her of Using Ozempic