Ice Spice Shows Her Workout Routine to ‘Beat Them Allegations’ of Ozempic Use

Ice Spice shows fans footage of herself working out in the gym to "beat them allegations" of Ozempic use.

Ice Spice Shows Off Workout Routine

On Friday (Aug. 30), Ice Spice hopped on Instagram to showcase her workout routine, hoping it would quell allegations she relies on Ozempic to lose weight. For the last few months, people online have speculated the Bronx-bred rapper for using Ozempic, a popular diabetes drug that has been used to help people lose weight that has become popular among celebrity circles. In the caption of the post—which shows Spice in a black hoodie running, stretching, lifting some weights and hitting some crunches—Spice once again pushed back on said allegations.

"We beatin them allegations bae," Spice wrote.

A few of Spice's rap peers sounded off their support in the comments. Saweetie posted a few fire emojis, while Bktherula said "Exactly doe."

Fans also showcased their support. "'Thats not a gym body' well now yaw see her inna gym now what is it?" one supporter wrote. Another added, "They wanna kno where the weight went.. to the GYM. Take notes ladies."

Ice Spice has gotten a lot skinnier than she was in 2023, which has caused a flurry of people to question how that's possible. Many people assumed the "Think U the Sh*t (Fart)" rapper has started relying on Ozempic like dozens of other celebrities.

Ice Spice Trailed by Ozempic Allegations

Earlier in August, Ice Spice spoke out about the allegations for the first time during an X Spaces session with her fans.

"I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic. That's one thing I wish," Ice said. "Oh my god, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f**k is that?"

She again cited her workout routine as the cause for her weight loss.

"Like, you lazy [explitive] never heard of a gym?" Spice said. "It's called the gym. It's called eating healthy. It's called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big."

Ice Spice is currently showcasing her new body on her Y2K! World Tour with Cash Cobain, which comes to an end in Miami Beach on Saturday (Aug. 31).

Check out Ice Spice's workout routine below.

Watch Ice Spice Show Her Workout Routine to Beat Allegations of Ozempic Use