Ice Spice Smokes One of the Biggest Joints You’ve Ever Seen
Ice Spice is seen on video smoking an insanely big joint while on her latest tour.
Ice Spice Smokes Big Joint While on Tour
On Sunday (Aug. 18), Ice Spice posted a carousel on Instagram recapping her ongoing Y2K Tour with Cash Cobain. In the photos, Ice Spice posted a few selfies, performance pics and other content. In two posts, she could be seen being handed and then smoking an insanely big joint, puffing away on the doobie without any trouble.
"Bonnet n blunt is a tour lifestyle," SZA commented.
Ice Spice Smokes Joint Next to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Ice Spice has been fairly open about her smoking habits, and was seen back in April toking away on a joint at Coachella. Spice was spotted out and about on the festival grounds, partying with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The trio was listening and vibing to Australian DJ Dom Dolla as Spice hit some weed, but didn't appear to offer any to the Swfities leader or her boyfriend.
Back in 2023, Spice also got roasted a bit for casually smoking weed on her Instagram Story. Some of her supporters didn't approve. "This is not attractive at all," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the video made the rounds. "I thought she was different," another person wrote, while another added, "Ice Spice lost all her charm." However, some fans pointed out she was a rapper from The Bronx, and questioned why people thought it odd she was smoking.
