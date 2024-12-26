Eminem Says He’s Open to Doing Joint Album With 50 Cent

Eminem says he is open to doing a collab album with frequent collaborator 50 Cent.

Eminem Talks Possibility of 50 Cent Joint Album

On Wednesday (Dec. 25), Eminem appeared on DJ Whoo Kid's Whoo's House Podcast to celebrate 20 years of Em's Shade 45 Sirius hip-hop station. During the chat, which can be heard below, Whoo Kid asks Slim Shady about the possibility of fans getting an Em and 50 collab album.

"That would be great," Em responds around the 21:30 timestamp of the interview below. "I think that we gotta stop bullsh*tting and just do it...I would never say it's not possible."

It's been nine years since 50 Cent released his last project, the mixtape The Kanan Tape, and 10 years since he released his most recent album, Animal Ambition, in 2014. In the last decade, 50 has mostly been focusing on building his film and TV empire, which has included the fan-favorite series Power and BMF. He has, however, been outside on the massive The Final Lap Tour in 2023.

Back in September, 50 Cent revealed that he previously proposed a massive world tour to Em that would have featured them and Dr. Dre, which the Detroit rapper turned down for sentimental reasons.

"He said, 'I just don’t want to go and come back and Hailie’s grown,'" 50 explained in an interview on CBS' Saturday Morning. "I did not know what he meant when he said that to me. I thought he was crazy because I was like, he just don’t want to go. ’Cause I was trying to convince him to go on the tour at that point," 50 Cent added. "And then, I was at Hailie’s wedding. She got married and I’m like, this is what he’s talking about. The time went so fast that we watched her get married."

Eminem, though reclusive, has dropped four albums in the same time period. His 2024 album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) is one of the best-selling hip-hop albums of the year. It was also nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Check out Eminem on the Whoo's House Podcast below.

Listen to Eminem Talk About Possibly Doing a Joint Album With 50 Cent