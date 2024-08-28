Drake Reveals He Wanted Kendrick Lamar on a Song in Old Footage Amid Their Beef

Drake reveals in previously unreleased footage that he wanted to get Kendrick Lamar on a song.

Drake Shares Kendrick Lamar-Related Clip

Drake continues to inundate his fans with new music and previously unreleased behind-the-scenes footage via his 100gigs.org website. Aubrey's second drop on Monday (Aug. 26), includes a video that shows the OVO head honcho previously wanted to get K-Dot on a track he was cooking up in the studio. In the clip, which can be seen below, Drake is in the studio with his goto producer OVO 40 listening to a beat.

"For him, where he's at, I know he's going to murder that sh*t," Drake says when the beat concludes.

OVO 40 then reveals who "he" is replying, "When you told me Kendrick, it just made so much sense. Brilliance. Oh, so good."

It is unclear when this session was recorded.

Is the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef Officially Over?

Drake and Kendrick Lamar collaborated on a couple of songs early in their careers including "Poetic Justice" and the "Buried Alive" interlude. However, subliminal shade over the years came to head back in March when K-Dot dissed Drake on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" leading to an epic battle between Kendrick and Drake. Things subsided after they released a flurry of diss songs back and forth in May, which included the inescapable chart-topping song "Not Like Us."

Both rappers appear to have moved on. However, recent posts from Drake have fans questioning if he is prepping for round two.

Check out Drake's viral video clip below.

Watch Drake and OVO 40 Reveal That Kendrick Lamar Was Supposed to Be Featured on an Unreleased Track in Throwback Footage