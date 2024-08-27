So Do Lil Wayne and Drake Have Beef or Not?

There is an ongoing conversation about whether Drake and Lil Wayne are potentially feuding. So are they beefing or not?

Rumors of a feud between the longtime friends and collaborators started this past July when Lil Wayne claimed GloRilla was the only rapper to approach him at billionaire Michael Rubin's Fourth of July all-white party.

"Shout-out to Glo," Lil Wayne said while on Instagram Live at the time. "GloRilla was the only person that came up to me and really hollered at me, you feel me?"

This comment struck fans as odd considering many of Weezy's closest rapper peers, including Drizzy, were all seen in attendance at the party. A few days after he made those comments, a video then surfaced online that showed Weezy rapping along to Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track "Not Like Us" during a performance at Zouk in Las Vegas.

The rumor mill continued to turn. What exactly was The Boy's relationship like with Weezy? Since Drake has long credited Wayne as being his earliest supporter, and for putting him on, the distance between them seemed to speak volumes. Lil Wayne signed Drake to Young Money in 2009.

However, Wayne's team confirmed with Rolling Stone that the rapper never dissed Drake via that performance. His team said that the video going viral of Weezy holding up his OVO Sound chain actually featured the MC rapping, "They don't like us" while pointing to the chain. This statement quelled fears of a rift between Drizzy and Wayne since it was apparent the Young Money leader wasn't siding with K-Dot. However, come August, it still remained unclear where the two rap stars stood with each other.

Then on Aug. 7, The Weeknd, who is currently beefing with Drake, posted a photo of Wayne on his IG Story. The shot shows Wayne rocking an XO chain and playing the guitar. XO is The Weeknd's record label. The photo muddied the waters of where Weezy's allegiance lies once again.

This week, Wayne put everyone's questions completely to rest after reposting Drake's new song "No Face" to his Instagram Story on Monday (Aug. 26). Between this repost and Wayne's team clarifying that there's no bad blood between the two rappers, it seems Tunechi and Drizzy are rock solid. There is no beef between the two artists. The same can't be said for many of the other rappers Drake has worked with over the years, but Wayne's loyalty shows that day-one friends really matter when times get tough.

Get caught up on what led fans to think Drake and Lil Wayne were beefing below.

