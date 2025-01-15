Drake Sues UMG for Defamation and Harassment Over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ – Report

UPDATE (Jan. 15):

A spokesperson for UMG has released the following statement to XXL in response to Drake's new lawsuit:

"Not only are these claims untrue, but the notion that we would seek to harm the reputation of any artist—let alone Drake—is illogical. We have invested massively in his music and our employees around the world have worked tirelessly for many years to help him achieve historic commercial and personal financial success.

Throughout his career, Drake has intentionally and successfully used UMG to distribute his music and poetry to engage in conventionally outrageous back-and-forth ‘rap battles’ to express his feelings about other artists. He now seeks to weaponize the legal process to silence an artist’s creative expression and to seek damages from UMG for distributing that artist’s music.

We have not and do not engage in defamation—against any individual. At the same time, we will vigorously defend this litigation to protect our people and our reputation, as well as any artist who might directly or indirectly become a frivolous litigation target for having done nothing more that write a song."

ORIGINAL STORY (Jan 15):

Drake is reportedly suing Universal Music Group for defamation in connection to the release of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

Drake Sues UMG in Federal Court

On Wednesday (Jan. 15), Drake stepped up his legal action against UMG by filing a lawsuit in New York federal court accusing the music giant of defamation and harassment, The New York Times reports. The new lawsuit accuses UMG of distributing the chart-topping diss song, knowing it contained "false and malicious" claims about Drake being a child predator. Drake's lawyers say the release of the song was "intended to convey the specific, unmistakable, and false factual allegation that Drake is a criminal pedophile, and to suggest that the public should resort to vigilante justice in response."

The lawsuit notes the cover art for "Not Like Us," which shows a map image of Drake's home, and cites the shooting that took place there shortly after the song's release.

Drake claims UMG propped up Kendrick in order to devalue Drake's music, which would help them out in contract negotiations. Both Drake and Kendrick are signed under the UMG umbrella.

Drake Drops Legal Action in New York Supreme Court

Back in November, Drake filed two pre-action petitions against UMG. One in New York Supreme Court, accusing UMG and Spotify of conspiring to artificially inflate "Not Like Us" with bots and payola. The second petition was filed in Houston and accuses UMG and iHeartRadio of similar collusion. It also accuses UMG of defamation.

On Tuesday (Jan. 14), Drake's legal team withdrew the legal filing in New York. The Texas case is set to be heard on Jan. 28

Following the first legal filing, a spokesman for Universal Music responded to the case with the following statement: “The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue. We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”

XXL has reached out to Drake's attorneys and UMG for comment on the new case.