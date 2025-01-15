Drake Drops Legal Case Against UMG and Spotify in New York, Texas Case Still Pending

Drake has withdrawn his legal case against Universal Music Group and Spotify in New York Supreme Court.

Drake Drops One Case Against UMG

On Tuesday (Jan. 14), Drake's lawyers filed a motion to drop the case against the music giants, who he accused of colluding to artificially inflate Kendrick Lamar's diss song "Not Like Us" in a pre-action petition filed in November.

"Petitioner hereby voluntarily discontinues this special proceeding as to all Respondents without costs to any party," the filing, which was obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Jan. 15), reads. "Plaintiffs met and conferred with Respondents on January 14, 2025 regarding this filing. Respondent Spotify, which has filed an opposition to the Order to Show Cause, responded that Spotify has no objection to the withdrawal and discontinuance. Respondent UMG, which has not yet filed an opposition to the Order to Show Cause, has reserved its position."

Texas Case Still Pending

Drake filed a second pre-action petition against UMG and iHeartRadio in Houston that is still pending. In that motion, which was also filed last November, Drake accused UMG of defamation for distributing Kendrick's "Not Like Us," which labels Drake a child predator. The petition also claims UMG and IHR were involved in an illegal pay-for-play scheme involving the track. That case has been pushed back multiple times but is now set to be heard on Jan. 28.

Drake, meanwhile, seems unbothered by the sudden plot twist. Following the announcement of the withdrawn suit, the rapper shared two selfies on Instagram.

