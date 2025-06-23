Drake Under Fire for Walking Out With Country Star Morgan Wallen, Who Used a Racial Slur Several Years Ago That Many People Didn’t Forget About

Drake popping out at a recent Morgan Wallen show in Houston is drawing backlash from people who have not forgotten about he country star's N-word controversy from a few years ago.

Drake Under Fire for Walking Out With Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen kicked off his I'm The Problem Tour in Houston over the weekend with back-to-back shows. On the second night, Saturday (June 21), the country music sensation walked out with Drizzy. In the video below, Morgan is videoed walking to the stage through the bowels of the stadium. He is greeted by Drake and the crowd goes wild. Wallen also shared a recap of the show on Instagram that is scored with Drake's song "Under Ground Kings."

Drake Faces Backlash for Aligning With Morgan Wallen

Some fans have been going in on Drake for aligning himself with Wallen, who was caught on camera using the N-word in 2021. Wallen later apologized for the incident.

"Morgan Wallen seems like someone Drake would see a lot of similarities with," another X user posted. "Good for them. They can both make fun of slavery and the n word together."

Others accused fans of hypocrisy when it comes to The Boy.

"Morgan wallen got songs with lil durk bigxthaplug rod wave moneybag yo juicewrld and you never heard outrage until he got wit drake," one person chimed in.

Despite Wallen's past controversy, Drake is not the only rapper to link up with the chart-topping country artist. In 2022, Lil Durk collabed with Wallen and defended his past transgressions. Other rap artists have followed suit.

Check out Drake walking out with Morgan Wallen for a concert in Houston and reactions below.

Watch Morgan Wallen Bring Out Drake for His Show in Houston

See Reactions to Drake Popping Out at a Morgan Wallen Show in Houston