Drake Admits That His 2016 Song ‘Too Good’ Is About Tennis Star Serena Williams

Drake Spills Tea on Song About Serena Williams

Drizzy gave his fans content for days when he released three new songs and 100 gigabytes of never-before-seen footage on the website 100gigs.org on Tuesday (Aug. 6). One of the clips shows Aubrey letting his mother Sandi Graham hear new music in the studio circa 2016. In the clip, which can be seen below, the song "Too Good" featuring Rihanna is playing.

"I get heavy on a couple joints, but this is more about me and Serena," Drake tells his mom.

Sandi responds, "I gathered that," which gets a chuckle from Drake.

Drake continues, "It's funny because when I make songs about women, I also make songs for them. So, I know what kind of song...If I'm gonna talk about them, I can at least do them the justice of making a song they like. I know Serena very well and I know that she'll hear it loud and clear. But she'll also not hate me for it because it's light-hearted."

"Too Good" appeared on Drake's 2016 Views album. The dance track finds Drake crooning about a soured relationship.

"Look, I don't know how to talk to you/I don't know how to ask you if you're OK/My friends always feel the need to tell me things/Seems like they're just happier than us these days, yeah," Drake rhymes. "These days, I don't know how to talk to you/I don't know how to be there when you need me/It feels like the only time you see me/Is when you turn your head to the side and look at me differently, yeah."

Many fans thought the song was about Rihanna considering her and Drake also dated in the past and she is featured on the song.

Drake and Serena Williams' Past Relationship

Rumors of Drake and Serena Williams dating started in 2011, when he began attending her tennis matches. The following year, Drake and Common got into a widely publicized beef that was over both rappers' love for the tennis star. In 2015, Drake and Serena were caught on camera making out. By 2017, their fling appeared to be over.

In 2022, Drake name-dropped Serena on the Her Loss track "Middle of the Ocean" and referenced her husband, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian.

"I swear you don't even mean what y'all say like y'all dubbin' a movie/Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie," Drake raps on the song. "He claim we don't got a problem, but/No, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi/We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki."

Alexis Ohanian took the high road in his response. "The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do—including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter," Ohanian wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

