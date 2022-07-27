Drake Responds to Report That He Took a 14-Minute Jet Flight

Drake is defending himself after getting dragged by eco-friendly social media users about the use of his private jet.

On Tuesday (July 25), Drake addressed the recent outcry over reports that he and other celebrities use private jets excessively, harming the environment. Specifically, Drizzy was being called out for supposedly taking a 14-minute flight from Toronto to nearby Hamilton.

In recent days, Drake has been getting called out for his reported plane usage on Twitter, with people complaining about how environmentally harmful it is to take such short flights.

"Drake is part of the problem, taking multiple 15 minute flights to Hamilton and back while the environment is collapsing. Dude, take the GO train ffs," one Twitter user opined.

"If we had a functioning democracy, our politicians would impose a new super-tax on private jet users, but instead, the entire cost of a private jet can be used as a tax deduction, while teachers can only deduct $250 for school supplies on their taxes," someone else posted.

"Canadians will complain about climate change then pay thousands to go to the next Drake concert, acting like he isn’t taking his private jet on flights from Hamilton to Toronto," another person tweeted.

Responding to a RealTorontoNewz Instagram post about the topic, Aubrey clarified the speculation about his flight patterns.

"This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics…nobody takes that flight," Drake commented on the post.

Recently, Drake has been doing a lot of traveling overseas. Earlier this month, he was in Sweden, where reports came out that he'd been arrested at a club. Reports which his team denied. Last week, Drake was in St. Tropez partying.

