Drake Raps About Fallout From His 2024 Beefs and Shooting at His Home on New Freestyle

Drake addresses the fallout from his 2024 rap beef and the shooting at his Toronto home in a new freestyle.

Producer Conductor Williams Shares New Drake Freestyle

On Friday (Jan. 3), producer Conductor Williams shared a 20-minute video on his YouTube channel, which included a clip of a three-minute Drake freestyle. In the video below, which has since been taken down from YouTube, Drizzy raps over Conductor production while seemingly reading the lyrics off a phone.

"The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets/Seemed like they loved every minute, just know this sh*t is personal to us, and it wasn't just business," he raps, seemingly speaking on his very public issues with multiple rappers last year. "Analyzin' behavioral patterns is somewhat suspicious/N*ggas was never happy for me when I run up the digits/Or when I'm breakin' world records still, as I guzzle a Guinness."

Elsewhere on the song, Aubrey provides some discourse on the May shooting at his Bridle Path home in Toronto that left his security guard badly wounded back in May.

"N*ggas tried to light the front gate up, it wasn't for Christmas/I said a prayer that morning for Sean, and it wasn't religious," he rhymes. "It came from a place of desperation and utter submission/Rappin' was over for now, it came like a sudden decision/I don't give a f**k about you snakes or these other musicians."

Though he doesn't mention any rappers by name, some rap fans believe Drizzy is speaking on Kendrick Lamar and their beef with this line: "This ni**a pulled a rabbit out the hat and y'all love a magician/It's funny to see you all rejoicing and hugging and kissing/What are we celebrating? I'll rent out the club at Edition/Nothing was the same with all you bi**hes and nothing's forgiven."

The newly surfaced freestyle comes on the heels of Drake teasing that he's working on new music in a recent Instagram post. He has also been teasing a joint album with PartyNextDoor for the past several months.

Check out Drake's newly surfaced freestyle below.

