Doja Cat Files Police Report After Receiving Chat Room Death Threat

Doja Cat is taking legal action against a person who allegedly threatened her in a chat room.

According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Dec. 30), Doja Cat filed a police report after receiving a death threat in a private chat room.

A rep for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to XXL that a police report was taken for criminal threats on Thursday (Dec. 29). The LACSD added that it is still an active investigation and could not provide additional information on the matter.

According to the media outlet, Doja was in a private chat with some fans when an unnamed man started getting "weird," and the XXL Awards-winning rapper decided to kick the person out.

The rouge admirer, who lives outside of California, apparently didn't like getting booted out of her chat, so he allegedly returned to the room and threatened to kill the Planet Her creator. He reportedly said he would see Doja Cat "soon" and take her life.

XXL has reached out to Doja Cat's management for comment.

Doja Cat has had a controversial past with chat rooms. Back in May 2020, the "Say So" rhymer was accused of hanging out with White Supremacists and using racial epithets in chat rooms. Doja denied those allegations and apologized for any perceived racial remark that she may have made.

In a since-deleted Instagram post Doja wrote: "I want to address what's been happening on Twitter. I've used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn't have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I'm sorry to anyone I offended."

She concluded: "I'm a Black woman," she continued. "Half of my family is Black from South Africa and I'm very proud of where I come from."

Hopefully, police will arrest the unruly person who threatened Doja Cat in a chat room.