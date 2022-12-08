Doja Cat Responds to People Asking If Her New Look Is Part of ‘Humiliation Ritual’

Doja Cat is clapping back at people who are questioning whether her new look is part of some satanic humiliation ritual.

On Thursday (Dec. 8), HollywoodUnlocked shared video of Doja talking to fans on social media. Things got tense when the "Woman" rhymer barked back at people critiquing her new short hair and shaved eyebrows look.

"No, this is not a humiliation ritual, I feel sexy as fuck," Doja snapped. "I'm cute. I'm a cute bitch. There, I said it. I'm not gonna say it again ’cause it's cringe. But I think that I look great. I look cool. I like my hair. I think it's sheik. I like my brows like this. I think it's cute. I do my makeup crazy, it's fun. And that's me expressing myself. You think that's the Devil? Then you can go back to your fucking little cave."

"I do have hate," Doja Cat continued. "I hate the fact that people like to instill fear in people. I would never do that to you, even as an enemy. Even the fact that I don't fuck with you, I still wouldn't instill fear in you because I'm not a pussy. I'm not a coward. I don't need to instill fear in you. That's what y'all do. That's y'all's thing."

"I am mad. Very," she added. "If you work your ass off everyday for years, for a decade, to have somebody come up to you and tell you that your whole life was a fucking lie. Fuck you."

People have been voicing their opinion on Doja's new look since she shaved her head and later her eyebrows on Instagram Live over the summer. Some people voiced concerns for her mental health. She went off on people criticizing her new look a week later.

"I won a grammy and traveled the fucking globe I’ve had a #1 and i went platinum," the mini rant started. "I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look fuckable for you so that you can go home and jerk your cocks all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go fuck yourselves."

Doja Cat is currently working on the follow-up to her Planet Her album. Last week, she revealed plans to get breast surgery.

See Video of Doja Cat Responding to People Asking If Her New Look Is a "Humiliation Ritual" Below