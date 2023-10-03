Diddy Thinks Yung Miami Can Be Hip-Hop’s Next Billionaire and Compares Her to Oprah

Diddy is convinced Yung Miami can be one of the next generation of hip-hop billionaires and likens the City Girls rapper to media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Diddy Predicts Next Generation of Hip-Hop Billionaires

Diddy recently sat down for a cover story interview with Billboard on the heels of the release of his The Love Album: Off the Grid album. During the conversation, Puff talked about the newer rap artists he believes could follow in his footsteps of reaching billionaire status.

"Nipsey Hussle, to me, was that young Puff version," Diddy noted. "But one person that I can say right now is Travis Scott. I can relate to how he’s diversifying his portfolio and really understanding how to take it to the next level."

He continued: "I also think Yung Miami [aka Caresha Brownlee] from the City Girls. She reminds me of Oprah with the endless possibilities that she has as far as her clothing line, television shows, performances, live podcasts. I really respect both of their hustles and see them being able to break through."

Yung Miami's Oprah Aspirations

Yung Miami has previously spoken on wanting to be the next Oprah. During an interview with XXL last September, Caresha talked about wanting to follow in the billionaire's footsteps.

"I want to take it to the next level," she said of her popular podcast Caresha Please! "I want to be like—I think she has a podcast now—a person like Wendy Williams. I’m dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of the highest. I want to be the Black Oprah."

Diddy and Yung Miami have been dating off and on since 2021. Earlier this year, Puff made things official.