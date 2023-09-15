Diddy Is Gifted With an Honorary Key to His Hometown, New York City

At long last, Diddy recently received an honorary key to New York City.

Diddy Has the Key to New York City

Hip-hop mogul Diddy was honored with the key to New York City by Mayor Eric Adams at a special ceremony in Times Square on Friday (Sept. 15), the same day he released his first studio album in 17 years, Love Album: Off the Grid. The Harlem native was saluted for his long-standing career as a music executive and founder of the historic rap label Bad Boy Records.

"The bad boy of entertainment is getting the key to the city from the bad boy of politics!" Mayor Adams told the crowd as he presented a giant key to Diddy.

Diddy had long awaited the moment when he would receive the key to the city. The 53-year-old executive beamed with joy at the honor. He thanked Adams and yelled, "Diddy finally has the key to the city!"

After receiving an honorary key to the city, Diddy rode in a motorcade through Times Square, shouting and waving the key in his hands. "New York, we f**kin' did it!" he yelled. "Harlem, we did it! Mt. Vernon, we did it! The Bronx, we f**kin' did it! Let's go!" You can watch his celebratory video down below.

Diddy Drops The Love Album: Off the Grid

On the same day he got the key to NYC, Diddy also released his first solo studio album since 2006. The LP, The Love Album: Off the Grid, is a star-studded project featuring guest appearances from music's biggest stars.

Among the artists featured on the collection include Busta Rhymes, French Montana, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Fabolous, Mary J. Blige, Swae Lee, Ty Dolla $ign, Justin Beiber and more.

Diddy also released his new music video for "Another One of Me," which features The Weeknd, 21 Savage and French Montana. You can watch it below.

Watch Diddy get the key to the city below.

Watch Diddy Celebrate Receiving the Key to New York City Below

Watch Diddy's "Another One of Me" Video Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and French Montana Below