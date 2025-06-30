Guilty or Innocent? The Verdict That Could Reshape Diddy’s Future

Diddy's fate is in the jury's hands. Following closing arguments in the Puffy sex crimes trial last week, the jury will begin deliberation on Monday (June 30). Twelve people will decide whether to convict the Bad Boy Entertainment founder on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. Here's what both verdicts could mean for the embattled music mogul's future.

If Diddy Is Found Guilty...

If Puff is convicted, he will face a lengthy prison sentence. One count of racketeering conspiracy carries a maximum sentence of life in prison; one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison; and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The location of his imprisonment will be determined by the federal court system.

A win for the prosecution would mean they were able to prove to the jury that Diddy was the mastermind behind an over-decade-long scheme to fulfill his sexual fantasies by coercing women into drug-fueled threesomes with male escorts and covered up his crimes using violence and bribery.

It would serve as vindication for the victims, who detailed the trauma they suffered at the hands of Diddy. His already cracked legacy would be shattered beyond repair. In addition to being imprisoned, he is still facing dozens of civil lawsuits. If convicted, the government's indictment includes a forfeiture action that could lead to Diddy losing a significant portion of his wealth. Fighting those civil cases will continue to deplete his already dwindling net worth.

Diddy's last hope would be to get a pardon from President Trump, which is not outside the realm of possibility, considering Trump said he would not rule out freeing Puff if Trump felt like Puff was "mistreated" by the legal system.

If Diddy Is Found Not Guilty...

If Diddy is found not guilty, he would be immediately freed. Puff being exonerated would no doubt be a black eye for the feds, who spent lots of taxpayer money to pursue the case. In the eyes of Diddy's supporters, it would be further proof that the case was a witch hunt done in order to take down a powerful Black man.

The case has already proven to be much different initially percieved. Before the trial, freak offs were believed to be celebrity-filled orgies that involved A-list entertainers. Yet, the evidence presented in the trial showed that was not the case.

Puff's best bet would probably be to lie low. But, with his history of loving the limelight, Diddy could use this as an opportunity to get back in the spotlight and possibly make music.

However, Diddy's reputation has already been marred. Even if he is exonerated of the federal crimes, the video of Puff assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016 is enough for most people and companies to wash their hands of the music mogul.

Judge Arun Subramanian is hoping to have the trial wrapped up by the July 4th holiday.

