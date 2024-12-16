Diddy Will Be Able to Use Laptop in Jail to Aid in His Own Defense But There’s a Catch

Diddy is being given access to use a laptop in jail to reportedly help aid in his own legal defense in his sex crimes case. There are restrictions that come with this privilege though.

Diddy Will Be Allowed to Use a Laptop in Jail

On Dec. 12, Daily Mail reported that a judge has given Diddy permission to use a court-sanctioned laptop sex to assist him in reviewing discovery for his arrest on trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. However, he cannot access the internet while doing so.

Judge Arun Subramanian issued the order last week in the Southern District of New York. "The purpose of the Discovery Laptop is to review discovery, not to take or store notes," Judge Subramanian wrote in the order.

Diddy will be allowed to use the computer from the hours of 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., "some" seven days a week. He will only be allowed to use the device to review the prosecution and defense's discovery as it pertains to him. Discovery is the formal the process through which the parties exchange information that may be helpful to prove their claims or defenses.

The embattled music mogul will remain in Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial on May 5, 2025. His bail has been denied three times prior. Diddy's legal team withdrew an additional appeal for bail on Dec. 13. In addition, they asked if the Bad Boy Records founder can appear in court unshackled, but the request was denied.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the sex crimes. He has 32 civil lawsuits that have been filed against him, accusing him of rape, drugging men and women and physical violence.