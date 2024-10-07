Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Releases Statement Addressing Sex Crimes Allegations Against Her Son

Diddy's mother Janice Combs has released a lengthy statement defending her son against the sex crimes allegations he is currently facing from several lawsuits and a criminal case.

Diddy's Mom Breaks Silence

On Sunday (Oct. 6), Local10 News published an exclusive statement from Janice Combs, where she defends her embattled son who is currently facing a laundry list of sex crimes allegations in civil and criminal court.

"I come to you today as mother that is devastated and profoundly saddened by the allegations made against my son, Sean Combs," the statement begins. "It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth but for a narrative created out of lies. To bear witness what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had an opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put in words."

"My son is not the monster they have painted him to be," she later added. Check out the full statement below.

Diddy Faces Criminal Case and Civil Lawsuits

After being hit with a dozen lawsuits in the last year from people accusing the Bad Boy Entertainment founder of sexual and physical abuse, Diddy was arrested and indicted last month in New York and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty but has been denied pretrial release and must remain behind bars until his trial.

Additionally, Puff may be facing over 100 more civil lawsuits. On Oct. 1, Texas attorney Tony Buzbee announced he is representing 120 people who plan to sue Diddy and his associates for sexual abuse.

Diddy's attorney Erica Wolff has released the following statement to XXL in response to the Buzbee Law Firm's annoucement.

"As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," the statement reads. "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Read Diddy's Mother's Statement About the Sex Crimes Allegations Against Puff

Janice Combs statement. Local10News loading...

