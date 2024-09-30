Attorney for Diddy Accuser Claims Someone ‘More High-Profile’ Than Music Mogul Appears on Porn Video Filmed at Diddy’s Home – Report

An attorney for one of Diddy's accusers claims someone "more high-profile" than Puff was reportedly seen on a pornographic video filmed at the music mogul's home.

Attorney for Diddy's Accuser Makes Big Claims About a Possible Freak Off Tape

On Saturday (Sept. 28), attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, who is representing an unnamed woman accusing Diddy of rape, sat down for an interview on NewsNation's nightly program Banfield. During part of the interview, the attorney mentioned that Diddy's alleged sex tapes are being shopped around Hollywood.

"There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood, being shopped around to individuals in Hollywood," Mitchell-Kidd told host Ashleigh Banfield in the clip below. "But one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video they were in possession of, and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge."

She added that while she wouldn't identify the person in the tape, Diddy was seen in the video also.

"Mr. Combs was in the tape and this other person is...more high-profile than Mr. Combs," the attorney explained. "I've seen stills of the video. I [can verify] that it exists, that it's real, that it's very visible. It's no question if it's that person in the video and I can tell the video was pornographic in nature."

Mitchell-Kidd was then asked whether this was a situation involving a hidden camera, which she confirmed it was.

"Yes, this was actually in his Atlanta home," the attorney added, "and it does seem, the person isn't looking into the video. To me, it doesn't seem that that person knows they're being videotaped. It doesn't seem they're an active participant in the videotaping like they're being surreptitiously recorded."

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd is representing a woman who claims Diddy and another man allegedly raped her while she was unconscious in 2018. The woman claims she met up with Puff at a friend's home and after being served a drink, she "started to feel woozy."

"Combs sexually assaulted her with an inanimate object," Mitchell-Kidd told Banfield. The attorney added that Diddy allegedly told another man to sexually assault the victim while he watched and pleasured himself. The woman escaped and filed a police report, which Mitchell-Kidd said she would be attaching to a civil lawsuit when she files it soon.

XXL has reached out to Ariel Mitchell-Kidd and Diddy's team for further comment.

Diddy Will Not Take Plea Deal in Sex Crimes Case

The allegations continue to be stacked against Diddy. Puff most recently pleaded not guilty after being arrested and indicted earlier this month for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. Despite these charges, the mogul's lawyer said Puff will not take a plea deal.

"It's up to Mr. Combs and I don't see it happening," his attorney Marc Agnifilo told TMZ's Harvey Levin in the new documentary The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment. "Because he believes he's innocent. And what's more, he believes he needs to stand up. Not just for himself. For his family and everybody that's been targeted by the federal government."

Diddy will likely insist on taking the stand during his trial, according to Agnifilo. "I don't know that I can keep him off the stand," Agnifilo added. "I think he is very eager to tell his story. And I think he will tell every part of his story including what you see on the video. I expect it's gonna be explained by the both of us."

Puff must stay behind bars until his upcoming trial. If found guilty, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder could face life in prison.

Watch the interview with the victim's attorney below.

Watch Attorney for Diddy's Accuser Claim a "High-Profile" Person Is Seen on Puff Tape