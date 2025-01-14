Diddy’s Attorneys Argue Alleged Freak Off Tapes Show Consensual Sex

Diddy's attorneys contend the alleged freak-off tapes that the government is using as evidence show consensual sex.

Diddy's Legal Team Downplay Alleged Freak-Off Tapes

On Tuesday (Jan. 14), Diddy's legal team filed a new motion in his criminal case, where they argued to be able to have electronic access to the alleged tapes in question. The tapes are currently only available to the defense for inspection only due to a protective order. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder's team says the tapes actually prove he is innocent.

"The nine videos at issue are the so-called 'Freak Off' tapes with Victim-I that the government has repeatedly referenced, causing wild speculation in the media," Diddy's lawyers wrote. Victim 1 has been identified as Puff's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. "Contrary to what the government has led this court and the public to believe, the so-called 'Freak Offs' were private sexual activity between fully consenting adults in a long-term relationship."

"Like many Americans in the privacy of their own bedrooms, they sometimes filmed their sexual activity," the filing continues. "These videos unambiguously show that the person alleged in the indictment to be 'Victim-I' not only consented but thoroughly enjoyed herself."

This does not mean that every sexual encounter between the two was consensual. Diddy's lawyers also say the tapes were not seized during the raid on his homes or from his devices but were instead turned over by Cassie, refuting allegations that Diddy held the tapes as collateral.

Diddy's legal team has tried its best to angle evidence involving Cassie as nothing more than domestic disputes. Back in November, they accused the government of editing the 2016 Cassie assault video, which shows Diddy savagely slamming and kicking Cassie in a hotel hallway.

XXL has reached out to Cassie's legal team for comment.

Diddy Preps for Upcoming Trial

Diddy has been in jail since his arrest on Sept. 16, 2024, where he was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. Much of the indictment revolves around alleged drug-fueled orgies that authorities say Diddy forced some people to participate in by way of fear, coercion or drugging. He has been denied bond on multiple occasions and will remain in custody until his trial, which is now slated to begin on May 5, 2025.