Anonymous Diddy Accuser Describes Allegedly Being Raped and Drugged by Puff in New Interview

An anonymous Diddy accuser recounts allegedly being raped and drugged by Puff in a new interview with CNN.

Diddy Accuser Speaks Out

On Tuesday (Dec. 10), a man who has filed a lawsuit against Diddy under the alias John Doe sat down with CNN for an interview aired on TikTok. During the talk, the man describes the alleged incident in detail, claiming he was given a spiked drink from Puff while working security at one of the music mogul's parties.

"The first drink started to have some effect on me," the man tells CNN in the video below. "And I just thought, wow, these are really strong drinks. It wasn't until the second drink and it was already too late, that I realized that there was something wrong with the drinks."

The man claims Diddy was monitoring him from afar and pounced once he saw the man disoriented. The man claims he was then pushed into an SUV and overpowered by Combs, who then sodomized him.

"I was screaming. I was telling him to stop," the man adds. "It was incredibly painful and he was acting like it was nothing. He seemed to be disconnected from it. But it was abusive beyond belief."

Accuser Changes Aspects of Story in Amended Lawsuit

The accuser initially filed his lawsuit on Oct. 14. He claims he was hired to work security at Diddy party in the Hamptons in 2006 when the alleged incident took place. However, an amended lawsuit filed on Tuesday now claims the incident happened in 2007. The initial lawsuit claims the event made the accuser struggle with relationships and he never got married. The amended lawsuit, however, claims Doe was married at the time of the alleged incident and was ashamed to tell his spouse about what happened.

The lawsuit was filed by Tony Buzbee, the Texas-based attorney who has filed over a dozen lawsuits against Diddy on behalf of accusers. Buzbee, who opened a hotline for people to call in with accusations against Puff back in September, claims to have over 100 people who are ready to sue Diddy for alleged sexual assaults.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.

Read More: An Ongoing Complete List of the 32 Civil Lawsuits and Shocking Allegations Against Diddy

Check out John Doe's interview with CNN below.

Watch John Doe Recount Allegedly Being Drugged and Raped by Diddy