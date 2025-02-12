Diddy Files $100 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against NBCUniversal, Peacock and Ample Over The Making of a Bad Boy Documentary

Diddy has filed a $100 million lawsuit against NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Peacock TV, LLC, and Ample LLC for alleged defamatory statements published in the new documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

Diddy Files Lawsuit Over Documentary Allegations

On Wednesday (Feb. 12), the Bad Boy Entertainment founder's legal team filed the new lawsuit in New York Surpreme Court. The suit accuses the companies of being reckless in airing allegations from accusers "with disregard to whether they were false or not." The filing cites claims made by singer Al B Sure!, Jaguar Wright, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones and others that characterize Diddy as the devil and similar to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as well as accusations about sex crimes and murder.

Diddy's attorney Erica Wolff has released the following statement to XXL about the new suit:

"As described in today’s lawsuit, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Peacock TV, LLC, and Ample LLC made a conscious decision to line their own pockets at the expense of truth, decency, and basic standards of professional journalism. Grossly exploiting the trust of their audience and racing to outdo their competition for the most salacious Diddy exposé, Defendants maliciously and recklessly broadcast outrageous lies in Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

"In the purported documentary, Defendants accuse Mr. Combs of horrible crimes, including serial murder and sexual assault of minors – knowing that there is no evidence to support them. In making and broadcasting these falsehoods, among others, Defendants seek only to capitalize on the public’s appetite for scandal without any regard for the truth and at the expense of Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial. Mr. Combs brings this lawsuit to hold Defendants accountable for the extraordinary damage their reckless statements have caused."

XXL has reached out to NBCUniversal and Ample for comment.

Read More: 10 Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory

Diddy's Criminal Case Looms

Diddy, who is currently fighting a bevy of civil lawsuits as well as a criminal case for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution, has been the subject of multiple documentaries and deep dives in recent months, including TMZ's The Downfall of Diddy. More are in the works, including one produced by 50 Cent. Diddy: The Making of Bad Boy was released on Jan. 14 and features several accusers making scandalous claims against the embattled music mogul.

Puff has been in custody since his arrest last September and is currently awaiting trial. Last month, he was hit with a superseding indictment that added two more victims to his case. Diddy is being accused of organizing and participating in drug-fueled sex parties for years, where some victims were allegedly forced to participate through drugging, fear, force or coercion.