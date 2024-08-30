Chris Brown Takes Intimate Meet-and-Greet Photo With ‘Delulu’ Fan Who Put Him in Her Wedding Vows

Chris Brown takes an intimate meet-and-greet photo with a devoted fan who even put him in her wedding vows.

Chris Brown Poses With "Delulu" Fan

On Thursday (Aug. 29), a month-old meet-and-greet Instagram post of Chris Brown and a fan started to go viral when supporters realized the fan had put Breezy in her wedding vows. The viral photo went down at one of Brown's stops on his 11:11 Tour, and had him pulling in the fan for a kiss.

"My delulu came trutru," the fan, who goes by Brooke Adrian on Instagram, wrote in her caption alongside a carousel of photos. "If you know anything about me, this has been my life dream. Meeting my NUMBER ONE artist/celebrity, checked off my bucket list. Ive been a fan and supporter since middle school. Chris Brown was the absolute nicest and most humble person to meet and actually have a real conversation with. We talked about his show and he actually asked lil ole me for critiques. Me and my sister custom-made the roses."

She continued by saying that she even showed Breezy her wedding vows, which in another post on the carousel she was seen reading to her husband.

"Well, well, well, we finally made it to the day," she said in the video. "The day when I give up all my dreams on Chris Brown."

Brooke Adrian said that when she showed these vows to the R&B singer, he burst out laughing with his aunt. She then reassured Brown that her husband was OK with the vows and the meet-and-greet in general.

"There is always that one guy," one person wrote on X alongside the meet-and-greet photo. Another added, "That lady who put Chris brown in her wedding vows is insane …. Like damn bi**h , y’all at the alter and you Talkin bout Chris."

Another person added that there needed to be "justice for the groom," despite their beautiful wedding photo.

Chris Brown's Wild Meet-and-Greet Photos Go Viral

Chris Bown's iconic meet-and-greet photos once again started to go viral right when he kicked off his 11:11 Tour in Detroit earlier this year. The virality of the pictures was mostly due to their price-tag. While past Chris meet-and-greets have cost within the realm of $1,000, this particular round cost $1,111 to coincide with the R&B singer's latest album, 11:11.

As per Chris Brown's website, the increased price tag bought fans two signed personal items, an 11:11 calendar, a tour gift, a VIP laminate, a signed 8x10 photo, early entry to the show and of course a picture with Chris Brown. The high price didn't dissuade CB's stans, as the package remains sold out for the entire tour.

