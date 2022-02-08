Cardi B Blasts ‘Weirdos’ for Leaving Inappropriate Comments on Her 3-Year-Old Daughter’s Instagram Page

Cardi B is not playing around when it comes to her children. The Grammy award-winning rapper has called out “bitch-ass weirdos” for leaving inappropriate comments on her daughter Kulture’s Instagram Page.

On Monday (Feb. 7), Bardi jumped on her Twitter account and responded to a fan’s tweet, which consisted of screenshots of several hateful comments on the rapper’s 3-year-old daughter’s Instagram account. “This is kulture comments right now...they really have some nerve trying to play moral police on here,” tweeted the user.

“Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page,” Cardi wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you bitch-ass weirdos."

In screenshots obtained by The Shade Room, the comments about Kulture are extremely tasteless and vile.

"Look at kreature cephus," wrote one user whose social media handle appears to be mocking Kulture as well.

Another person wrote, "I pay a milli not to watch your face."

According to Page Six, Bardi first created Kulture’s IG page back in September of 2020, and the page so far has reached over 2.3 million followers. Before making the account private, the rapper-mom, who also has a 4-month-old son with husband Offset, posted several cute mommy-and-daughter pics, including some featuring the pair rocking matching outfits and Hermés Birkin bags.

Cardi B’s motherly protection of Kulture against the trolls can also be attributed to the firm stand she takes for herself, as was seen in her recent legal victory against blogger Tasha K. In January, a federal jury found Tasha K guilty of two counts of slander plus one count each of libel and invasion of privacy stemming from Cardi’s 2019 defamation lawsuit.

In court documents obtained by XXL, Tasha K, real name Latasha Kebe, was ordered to pay Cardi $1.5 million in punitive damages and $1,338,753.47 in legal fees. She also has to pay for the Bronx, N.Y. rapper's medical expenses, which was reduced from $250,000 to $25,000. Overall, Tasha’s court-ordered payment came to nearly $3 million.

Clearly, Cardi B is now making sure her daughter doesn’t have to deal with trolls and bullies on social media as well.