Cam’ron Shoots His Shot at Nia Long, Actress Hasn’t Responded

Cam'ron recently tried to holler at Nia Long in her DMs, but the actress hasn't responded.

On Sunday (Oct. 16), Cam'ron jumped on his Instagram account to revealed that he tried to shoot his shot at Nia Long. As you may know, the beloved actress is caught up in an alleged cheating scandal involving her fianceé Ime Udoka who reportedly cheated on her with a staff member of the Boston Celtics organization. So Cam felt he should reach out and say, "Hey Ma."

In Cam'ron's post, he shared a cute letter he sent to Nia in her DMs. The missive begins with "Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out. Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold."

Elsewhere in the letter, the Dipset leader typed some clever lines to Nia, who he calls a "Queen," and hopes to achieve "the greatness we were both destine[d] for as a couple." The Harlem, N.Y. rhymer then said he was watching The Best Man—the 1999 movie starring Nia, Taye Diggs and others—and felt inspired to reach out "because that's what I am the best man for you!!!"

"Hope to hear from you soon my Mi-amour or should I say "Ni-amour," he added.

Nice play on words there, Cam'ron.

In the end, it appears that Nia hasn't responded to him. Killa Cam captioned his post, "This was last week. Still no response [angry face emoji] [man face-palming emoji] Lolol."

Hopefully, Nia Long will respond to Cam'ron's message so they could possibly have a Love Jones.

Read Cam'ron's Love Letter to Nia Long Below