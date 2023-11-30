Boosie BadAzz Admits He Was Recently Sued Two Times in One Week

Boosie BadAzz recently admitted he got sued two times in one week.

Boosie Facing Two New Lawsuits

On Wednesday (Nov. 29), VladTV ran its most recent interview clip with recurring guest Boosie. During the clip, which can be seen below, the Louisiana rapper reveals he got hit with two lawsuits the week the interview was recorded.

"I hate this court s**t," Boosie told Vlad. "I done been sued two times this week."

Boosie went on to reveal he is being sued for wrongful death in one instance, in connection to someone being killed near the recording of a music video he was featured in for the 2017 collab "Dirty" with Baby Soulja.

"When I got [to the video shoot] it had already happened down the street, or whatever," Boosie continued. "Why the hell are you suing me? 'I didn't provide security.' I wasn't part of the video. I was just coming to the video to do my part and leave."

The second lawsuit is in connection to the brawl that broke out during Boosie's performance at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on the Legendz of the Streetz Tour in 2021. Boosie was ultimately removed from the tour due to the incident.

"They got another dude suing me for the State Farm thing," Boosie added. "They say he was just a bystander there."

Boosie Suing Rod Wave

While Boosie is facing lawsuits, he's also doing some suing of his own. On Tuesday (Nov. 28), Boosie revealed he is filing a lawsuit against Rod Wave after Rod refused to compensate him for sampling one of Boosie's songs. YG might be next.

See Boosie admit he was recently sued two times in one week below.

Watch Boosie on VladTV