Boosie BadAzz Tells His Daughter’s Boyfriend He Can Cheat on Her But Can’t Beat Her

Boosie BadAzz Tells His Daughter's Boyfriend He Can Cheat on Her

On Monday (Dec. 4), Boosie hopped on Instagram Live to tell his followers that one of his daughters has a new boyfriend and that she asked her father to "be nice."

"You can cheat on her, but don't beat on her," Boosie said in a video captured by The Neighborhood Talk below. "My daughter just texted me she got a boyfriend. She want me to meet him, be nice. Just don't hit her, n***a. Love a n***a, I don't give a f**k what you do. Just don't hit her, n***a. You can cheat on her, I don't give a damn, whatever. Just don't hit her, n***a."

The backlash was swift, so Boosie hopped back on Instagram soon after with a follow-up video. He clarified that what goes on in his daughter's relationship is none of his business, but added if the boyfriend is abusive that would be a completely different problem.

"Everybody talking about the cheat on her beat on her thing or whatever," Boosie began. "I'm not the type of daddy that gonna get in my daughter's relationships about no cheating or nothing like that. But if you beat on her, then that's a different thing, that's my problem. A lot of y'all come in, y'all ain't got no dad. Y'all ain't gonna call y'all dad and tell 'em y'all got a boyfriend because y'all don't even care what y'all daddy say. Y'all don't have no respect for y'all daddy, and y'all don't think y'all daddy gonna protect y'all know it...Me and my daughter...we thick as thieves."

He continued, "So, a lot of y'all comment all negative about my parenting and all of that. I'm a damn good dad. Damn good daddy, daddy first. So a lot of y'all, y'all never had a father. Y'all ain't gonna call him cause he ain't s**t."

Boosie BadAzz Admits He Was Recently Sued Two Times in One Week

The claims about his daughter come after Boosie admitted he recently got sued two times in one week. In an interview with VladTV on Nov. 29, The "Wipe Me Down" rapper said one of the lawsuits was a wrongful death suit. The suit was related to a death that occurred near the recording of a music video he was featured in for the 2017 collab "Dirty" with Baby Soulja.

"When I got [to the video shoot] it had already happened down the street, or whatever," Boosie said. "Why the hell are you suing me? 'I didn't provide security.' I wasn't part of the video. I was just coming to the video to do my part and leave."

Watch Boosie BadAzz speak on his daughter's relationship and respond to backlash below.

Watch Boosie BadAzz Comment on His Daughter's Relationship on Instagram