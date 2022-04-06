Boosie BadAzz Goes Outside During Severe Thunderstorm – ‘I’m in a Tornado’

Boosie BadAzz loves to joke around on his Instagram page. In his latest video, Boosie goes outside during a severe thunderstorm and realizes it wasn’t a good idea.

On Wednesday (April 6), the Baton Rouge, La. rapper shared a clip of himself outside the balcony of his Atlanta mansion, fighting off downpouring rains and torrential winds outside his spacious backyard.

“I’m in a tornado, man,” Boosie repeatedly yelled as he shakes his smartphone back and forth. “Tornado done hit my shit.”

A few seconds into the video, a huge bolt of lightning flashes and a rumble of thunder is heard from the sky. “Oh shit! Oh shit,” he shouted before he fell to the ground and turned off his camera phone.

For those of you who don’t live in Atlanta, the southern states like Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia are getting hit with severe weather. According to Fox5 Atlanta, North Georgia is under a level 3 risk of severe storms with threats of heavy rain, hail and the possibility of tornadoes coming through the area.

While Boosie BadAzz may be joking around on his IG account, this is serious business. Hopefully, the people in Georgia are in proper shelters to protect themselves from the storms.

Meanwhile, back on Boosie’s IG, the veteran rapper’s son, Torrence Hatch Jr., who goes by the rap name Tootie Raww, filmed his dad dancing to New Edition’s "If It Isn’t Love." From the look on Tootie’s face, he’s embarrassed by his dad’s gyrations.

"My son @tootie_raww4x mad cause I’m on my 80’s shit," Boosie captioned the clip with joy emojis to represent his laughter. "He don’t know #Newedition I’m bout to blues them Youngins [!!!!!] I’m doing the dances too 80s baby."

Watch Boosie BadAzz pretend he’s a member of New Edition below.