Boosie BadAzz Makes His Kids Walk His Estate’s Property Line for Five Hours as Punishment

Boosie BadAzz is sharing his parental disciplinary skills with the world.

On Thursday (June 17), the Baton Rouge, La. rhymer shared a video via social media of himself punishing his children for throwing water on friends and relatives who have visited his Louisiana estate at one point.

"I wanna let everybody know, all my family, my cousins, y'all can come stay at my house, bruh," Boosie began in the minute-long clip. "Ain't gon' be no more water throwed on you by my kids. I know they been out of control, but I'm blues'ing them today. You see ’em? They walking the fence line. You see ’em?"

He continues: "They walking the fence line. Five hours straight in the hot sun. Yes, sir. They cleaning up the house all day. They gon' learn this lesson. Ain't gon' be no more water thrown in my estate. They soaking everybody up every night. I want Big Freaky, everybody, y'all can come back. It's going down. Yeah, they gon' be out here... They got four more hours to walk the gates. Yes, sir. We gon' get some act right."

Boosie BadAzz went on to caption the post: "Discipline‼️THEY CUTTIN UP BAD THIS SUMMER."

Some of the Goat Talk rhymer's IG followers were supportive of the parenting moment Boosie shared online.

One person wrote, "Real parent but they gone do it again."

theyybelikemiaaa via Instagram

Another person referred to Boosie's method of discipline as "real parenting."

cappcityzo via Instagram

A third person typed, "I remember these types of punishments it's called "Character Building" they ain't Gon neva forget this day."

cutman_daking via Instagram

A different person referenced Migos' new single, "Straightenin"—which essentially means to handle an issue—writing, "Ain't nothing but a lil bit of straightening."

international_nail_shop1

However, there were others who felt the consequences Boosie handed his kids were a bit extreme. One person on Twitter wrote, "Hell nah bhro 5 hours I'm rolling give them 2/half hours at least."

2gk_thoya via Instagram

A separate person wrote, "Get those babies out that heat."

ms_bossibadd via Instagram

Boosie's mother appears to have agreed with the latter comments. The rapper shared via Twitter shortly after he posted the clip of him punishing his kids that Mama Boosie called out her son for coming down too hard on her grandchildren.

"Mama then got on my ass bout disciplining MY KIDS SMH #Icantwin," he said.

Check out the videos of Boosie BadAzz punishing his kids below.

