Great Rapper Parenting Moments That Will Make You Smile

Outside of music, rappers are very attentive when it comes to parenting their own children. In several instances, some of their hilarious and joyful parenting moments have been publicized on social media.

Young Thug may be full of jokes on the ’Gram at times, but he's a strict parent of his daughter Mari Mego. Last month, Thugger was chatting with her for several minutes on IG Live. Once he hopped off, he returned later in the comment section after seeing that she was on IG Live just a little too long. "That's enough get off live," he wrote. He then typed, "Uma give you 5 mins." Realizing her dad wasn't playing around, Mego quickly ended her IG Live. This moment brings on the good laughs and a smile because it's rare fans get to see Thug in father mode like this.

Cardi B's parenting skills are to be commended when it comes to her daughter Kulture. Last year, when the Bronx native was on Instagram Live, she began entertaining her viewers with an impromptu rendition of "WAP." But when Kulture walked into the room, Bardi quickly turned off the music so the child wouldn't hear the explicit lyrics. The multiplatinum-selling rapper knows what's important in her household.

While moments like these prove rappers put their children first, there are other times hip-hop parenting is all about fun. Rick Ross likes to spend quality time with his oldest son William Roberts at his lavish mansion. Recently, on his Instagram Story, Rozay shared a video of himself competing against his son in a belly flop contest at the rapper's huge pool. Father and son time in all its glory.

In honor of the artists who love to put their best foot forward as parents, XXL highlights several rappers displaying acts of good parenting. Whether they are monitoring their child's social media activity or teaching them to read, these rappers' parenting skills will make you smile. Check them out below.