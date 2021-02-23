Great Rapper Parenting Moments That Will Make You Smile
Outside of music, rappers are very attentive when it comes to parenting their own children. In several instances, some of their hilarious and joyful parenting moments have been publicized on social media.
While moments like these prove rappers put their children first, there are other times hip-hop parenting is all about fun. Rick Ross likes to spend quality time with his oldest son William Roberts at his lavish mansion. Recently, on his Instagram Story, Rozay shared a video of himself competing against his son in a belly flop contest at the rapper's huge pool. Father and son time in all its glory.
In honor of the artists who love to put their best foot forward as parents, XXL highlights several rappers displaying acts of good parenting. Whether they are monitoring their child's social media activity or teaching them to read, these rappers' parenting skills will make you smile. Check them out below.
Young Thug Tells His Daughter to Get Off Instagram Live
After chatting with his daughter Mari Mego for a few minutes on Instagram Live, Young Thug returned later in the comments section, warning her that she has five minutes to end her IG Live. “That's enough get off live," he wrote. He later added, "Uma give you 5 mins." Realizing how serious her dad was about his warning, she quickly ended her IG Live. Dad don't play that.
Cardi B Stops "WAP" So Kulture Doesn't Hear Explicit Lyrics
While on Instagram Live, Cardi B decided to give her viewers an impromptu rendition of “WAP” last year. But when her daughter Kulture walked into the room, Bardi quickly turned off the music so her child wouldn’t hear the explicit lyrics. Mom knows best.
Wiz Khalifa Gets His Son Ready for First Day of School
In 2018, Wiz Khalifa shared a video of himself getting his son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, ready for his first day of kindergarten. Like a good father, Wiz made his son breakfast, prepped his clothes and drove him to his bus stop. Seeing Wiz say goodbye as Sebastian boards the bus is a special moment.
DJ Khaled Interrupts Asahd's Lunchtime to Show Off His Outfit
DJ Khaled is such a loving dad to Asahd that he actually interrupted his son’s lunchtime to show off the boy's cool outfit. Khaled made sure his son flexed his exclusive We The Best Air Jordan 3 kicks to viewers on his Instagram Story. Another one.
Kim Kardashian Defends North West's Oil Painting
You've heard the expression "the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree." This is true for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s 7-year-old daughter North West. In February, Kim shared on her Instagram Story a photo of North’s beautiful oil painting, which showcased trees and a snow-capped mountain. Unfortunately, the painting prompted speculation among the haters who weren't convinced that North actually painted it. Kim would later defend North's artistic abilities, stating that her daughter had been taking oil painting classes and it took her several weeks to complete.
“DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!” Kim said in a written post to her Instagram Story. “My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured...As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone."
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Catch at Los Angeles Lakers Game
When it comes to parenting, daddy-daughter bonding is so important. Back in March of 2020, Jay-Z took his daughter, Blue Ivy, to an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers. Afterward, Hov and Ivy met with Lakers players JaVale McGee and LeBron James. A fun daddy-daughter night out for sure.
Lil' Kim Gifts Daughter a White Horse for 6th Birthday
Lil’ Kim didn’t let the pandemic stop her from celebrating her daughter’s sixth birthday last year. In June of 2020, Kim jumped on her Instagram account and shared a video of herself and her daughter, Royal, having fun at her Frozen-themed birthday party. The hip-hop mom gave her baby girl a substantial gift for her B-Day—a white pony named Prince.
Chance The Rapper Helps Daughter Kensli Direct Her First Film
Chance The Rapper is making sure that his daughter, Kensli Bennett, taps into her creative spirit. In February, the Chicago rapper hopped on his Instagram page and shared a clip of his daughter directing her first movie. “Kensli wrote and is now directing her first film at 5 yrs old,” Chance wrote in the caption. “The movie is Black & White so she’s shooting in dark rooms a la Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull. This is all her... [I’m] so proud."
Rick Ross and His Son Have a Belly Flop Contest
When it comes to fathers and sons, they are always competing against each other. In a recent Instagram Story clip, Rick Ross and his son, William Roberts (a.k.a. Big Bank), were competing on who could deliver the biggest belly flop in the rapper's olympic-size pool. It looks like the Bawse won the challenge.