Boosie BadAzz Tries Mushrooms, Runs Around in the Snow in Shorts – Watch

Boosie BadAzz is somewhere enjoying a magical trip on mushrooms.

On Sunday (Jan. 23), the Louisiana rapper went on Twitter and notified his fans that he'd gotten high off mushrooms for the first time and enjoyed the psychedelic experience.

"MAN I JUST EXPERIENCED A MUSHROOM HIGH," he tweeted along with fire emojis. "AMAZING," he added.

Five minutes later, he shared a photo of a bag of mushrooms, along with the caption, "IM FUCKED UO OFF MUSHROOMS." In a follow-up post, the Goat Talk rhymer showed just how much he was tripping in a video clip. In the post, Boosie appears in boots, a sweater and shorts outside in the snow. He is clearly cold. The person filming the rapper is laughing hysterically. "Shit make me run crooked," Boosie yells before ambling awkwardly on the icy road around a stack of large rocks.

In a later post, Boosie stands with another man while holding a bag filled with what appear to be mushrooms. "MUSHROOMS GOT ME FUCKED UP," Boosie reiterated in the caption.

Boosie definitely isn't the only rapper who enjoys psychedelics. Artists like Chance The Rapper, Future, Flatbush Zombies, EarthGang and others have recently spoken or rapped about it. Last week, Vic Mensa was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Fairfax, Va. after he was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for felony possession of narcotics. The Roc Nation rapper reportedly returned to the U.S. from Ghana with Psilocybin—or mushrooms—in his possession.

See video of Boosie tripping off shrooms in the snow below.