Vic Mensa has reportedly been arrested at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

According to a report from TMZ on Monday (Jan. 17), Vic Mensa, born Victor Mensah, was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Northern Virginia area airport for felony possession of narcotics. The Chicago rapper reportedly returned to the U.S. from Ghana with Psilocybin—or mushrooms—in his possession.

Mensa was taken aside for a secondary search while going through Customs and that is when it was discovered that he had what law enforcement believes is the hallucinogenic drug, which is considered a Schedule 1 substance under federal law although some states are pushing for legalization.

The feds are still testing the drug to confirm it's shrooms.

Whether or not Vic has been granted bail or is still in custody isn't currently known.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, Schedule 1 drugs are substances that aren't accepted for medical use. They also have a higher probability for abuse such as heroin, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), marijuana and ecstasy.

Vic Mensa, born to a Ghanian father and American mother, was visiting Ghana with fellow Chicagoan rhymer Chance The Rapper. While on their trip, Ghana Web reports that the two artists met with the country's president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House in Accra, Ghana. Prior to meeting President Akufo-Addo, Vic and Chance had been in Ghana for weeks, touring the diaspora.

The reason for the visit, however, is unclear.

This isn't Vic's first run-in with the law in recent years. In January of 2020, the former 2014 XXL Freshman was arrested in Glendale, Calif. for felony possession of brass knuckles after being pulled over for making an unsafe turn on a motorcycle.

XXL has reached out to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and a rep for Vic Mensa for comment.