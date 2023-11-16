Blueface’s Mom Does Tell-All Interview About Him and He’s Not Happy

Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold recently did a tell-all interview and the rapper appears to be upset at some of the things she revealed.

Blueface's Mom Does Interview on The Jason Lee Show

On Wednesday (Nov. 15), The Jason Lee Show debuted a new interview with Blueface's mother, on the heels of Blueface appearing on the show last month with his fiancée Jaidyn Alexis. During the interview, Karlissa opened up about a number of topics including why Blueface doesn't speak candidly on his upbringing.

"I don' think he wants to share that he actually had a good life," Karlissa said at the 3:20-mark of the interview below. "I don't know, I feel like with rappers, they wanna play like they been through hell and back. I feel like, he didn't get enough of that, maybe. Honestly, I'm at a loss for words for it."

The in-depth interview also saw Karlissa opening up about being a former lesbian and her beef with Jaidyn Alexis. Jason Lee also brought up Karlissa previously saying her husband's penis is bigger than Blueface's in a viral post earlier this year.

"Y'all already got mad when I said something about that," Karlissa responded around the 2:04:15-mark of the interview. "So, I ain't bringing up that d**k. I just know my man d**k bigger than his d**k," she continued, saying she was just playing. "That was like a joke to be funny. That was trolling. So, I don't know."

At one point in the interview, Karlissa nearly teared up while speaking on Blueface posting a photo of her grandson's hernia on social media.

"When I saw that, people don't realize, I took a whole day and just sat in my car," Karlissa revealed at the 2:12:00-mark of the interview, holding back tears. "I sat in the car for a whole day, just researching and looking it up. Jumped right into mommy mode. That flipped me out and I wasn't ready."

"I know [Blueface]," she added. "When he does sporadic s**t like that, he like, 'Help, I don't know what to do.' And we wasn't speaking at the time."

Blueface Responds to Mom's Jason Lee Interview

On Wednesday night, Blueface responded to his mother's lengthy interview. The rapper appeared to be upset, particularly about his mother getting emotional about the hernia photo.

"Karlissa why is you telling this sad a*s story I like being disliked," Blueface posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Blueface also attempted to shoot down Karlissa's claim her husband is packing more than the rapper.

"Yo husband d**k is not bigger then mine on sY stop saying that," he added in a follow-up post.

See Blueface's mom's tell-all interview on The Jason Lee Show and his response below.

Watch Karlissa's Interview on The Jason Lee Show

See Blueface's Response to His Mom's Jason Lee Interview

Blueface tweet. bluefacebleedem/Twitter loading...

Blueface tweet. bluefacebleedem/Twitter loading...