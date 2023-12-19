The 9 Most Bizarrely Random Rapper-Related Items That Have Been for Sale on eBay

Some fans want more than anything to get their hands on an item from their favorite artist, no matter how strange that item might be. And over the years, eBay has been the go-to place for finding these such novelties.

eBay, an OG in the e-commerce game, has been around since the mid-1990s. Formerly known as WebAuction, the platform has been the middle man for billions of dollars in transactions, for just about any item one can think of. Over the years, rap fans and rappers themselves have gotten in on making plays on the popular site. While some items are run-of-the-mill, including tour merch and autographed trinkets, some rapper-related items that find their way to the Bay are bizarre in general or have a crazy backstory.

Back in 2021, someone was selling a bag of air collected from Kanye West's Donda album listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The seller was asking for over $3,000 for the Ziplock bag filled with oxygen. Plus $4 for shipping.

Earlier this year, someone collected the microphone Cardi B threw at a concertgoer in Las Vegas who doused here with a drink and put the piece of audio equipment on eBay. The mic raked in $100,000, with the seller saying the fee would go to charity.

Most recently, someone tried to sell a bag of grass that was plucked from the gas station that was the location of Playboi Carti's "2024" music video shoot. The bid has risen to over $10,000.

The description for the shrubbery reads: "Are you tired of your boring old lawn? Upgrade to the VIP level with the one and only grass from a Playboi Carti music shot right here in Atlanta! Located at the Brookhaven Valero. This isn't your average turf – it's been blessed by Carti's vibes, making it the most hype grass on the market. Imagine the street cred your front yard will gain!"

See more of the most bizarrely random rapper-related items that have been for sale on eBay below.