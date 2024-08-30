Big Sean Returns With New Album Better Me Than You – Listen
The wait for Big Sean's new album is finally over as he drops his latest LP, Better Me Than You.
Big Sean Drops Sixth Studio Album
On Friday (Aug. 30), Big Sean put out album No. 6, following a four-year album hiatus. Better Me Than You, which is Sean's first album not on Ye's G.O.O.D. Music and strictly on Def Jam Recordings, features 21 tracks. The Detroit rapper has guest appearances from Cash Cobain, Kodak Black, Gunna, Larry June, DJ Premier and more. Standout tracks include "Million Pieces" featuring Teyana Taylor, Larry June and DJ Premier, "Black Void" featuring Thundercat and Eryn Allen Kane, and "My Life" featuring Ellie Goulding.
Before the album arrived, Sean dropped solid singles "Precision," "Yes," "Together Forever" with The Alchemist and "On Up."
Hours before the release, Big Sean shared the album's tracklist and full production credits.
Big Sean Shoots for Fourth No. 1 Album
Big Sean has been in album rollout mode since March when he released his first solo single in two years, "Precision," which was unfortunately for Sean overshadowed by the release of the Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar's internet-breaking track "Like That." After officially announcing the album this past July, the project later suffered from reported leaks. Sean addresses the matter on social media, but that didn't stop his motion. The album was initially set to drop on Aug. 9 before being pushed back to Aug. 30.
Sean is hoping to top the Billboard 200 chart for the fourth consecutive time after Dark Sky Paradise (2015), I Decided (2017) and Detroit 2 (2020) debuted at No 1.
Better Me Than You Tracklist:
1. "Pressure" (Intro)
2. "Iconic"
3. "Typecast"
4. "Break the Cycle" featuring Charlie Wilson
5. "Who You Are (Superstar)"
6. "Yes"
7. "It Is What It Is" featuring Gunna
8. "Apologize" featuring Eryn Allen Kane
9. "Clarity" (skit)
10. "On Up"
11. "Something" featuring Syd
12. "Black Void" featuring Thundercat and Eryn Allen Kane
13. "This N That" featuring Bryson Tiller and Kodak Black
14. "Million Pieces" featuring Teyana Taylor, Larry June and DJ Premier
15. "Get You Back" featuring Cash Cobain
16. "Certified" featuring Nasaan
17. "Focus" (skit)
18. "Boundaries"
19. "Precision"
20. "My Life" featuring Ellie Goulding / "Happiness" (skit)
21. "Together Forever" featuring Alchemist (bonus)
Check out Big Sean's new album below.