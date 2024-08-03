Big Sean Not Ready To Get Married, Says He and Jhené Aiko Need to Work On Their Relationship More

Big Sean says he's not ready for marriage and feels he and Jhene Aiko need to work on their relationship before tying the knot.

Big Sean Not Ready to Marry Jhené Aiko, Relationship Needs Work

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have been a couple for over a decade and are proud parents of their one-year-old son Noah. But they are not married. In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on his podcast, Out of Context, which premiered on Friday (Aug. 2) on YouTube, Big Sean revealed that he's not ready for marriage yet and added that he and Jhené have to still have a lot of work to do in their relationship.

At the 1-hour mark in the video below, when CthaGod asked Sean if he married Jhené in a "secret industry ceremony," he smiled and said no.

"No, no, there has not been a secret industry marriage," Sean Don stated. "It's a little personal, you know what I mean? But just like to be real with you, just like any people who have dealt with love, we've had our ups and downs, you know what I'm saying? And I think it's still finding the right navigation through it all."

"I feel like a lot of people get the idea of like, 'Oh, you have to get married,'" he continued. "But then it's like, to me, that's almost a fear-based way of thinking, too. Because then people be getting divorced. The divorce rate so f**king high."

"There's a lot of work that needs to be done," he added.

Big Sean insists that marriage is not out of the question, but feels that sometimes their careers take a back seat to their relationship.

"I can only speak for myself that there needs to be like more work done so we could keep going," Sean said. "Because there's a lot of focus on our family, there's a lot of focus on careers and everything, and that is something that I feel like has not been the main focus."

Big Sean Says Kendrick Lamar Apologized Via Text for Leaked Diss

Elsewhere in the interview, Big Sean addressed the rumored tension between himself and Kendrick Lamar. The former G.O.O.D. Music artist reiterated that there is no beef between him and K-Dot. However, he acknowledged that there was a period of simmering animosity between them.

Charlamagne asked if Sean at any point recorded a prepared diss track, to which he said he had.

"I definitely was not running from or ducking no type smoke at all," Sean told Charlamagne. "So when I heard that there might be some remnants of something, I did have something prepared, I’m not gonna lie. Kendrick has been at my house. Me and him are cool by the way. He’s invited me to his mom’s house before...We were cooler back then, let me say that…I don’t talk to him."

In 2023, a leaked version of Kendrick's 2017 track "Element." appeared online, which featured Kendrick dissing Sean, which infuriated the Detroit rhymer.

"I’m like, ‘Damn ni**a, y’all muthaf**kas said it wasn’t sh*t and it was something. So you got me looking crazy. The thing is, that song came out and he changed that bar, right? So that wasn’t on the song anymore, it was a leaked verse. So I had to keep that in mind ’cause I was pissed when I heard it. So then I’m like, 'Okay, he changed that on his own so he probably came to the conclusion that it was nothing.'"

Sean then showed Charlamagne a text exchange between him and Kendrick, which apparently confirmed K-Dot had "apologized in a sense for going that far, for that sh*t coming out."

Check out Big Sean's interview on Charlamagne tha God's new show Out of Context below.

Watch Big Sean's Interview with Charlamagne tha God on Out of Context