Bianca Censori Rocks Pink Hair and Very Revealing Skintight Bodysuit to Paris Fashion Week With Ye

Bianca Censori rocks pink hair and a very revealing skintight bodysuit while out at Paris Fashion Week with Ye.

Bianca Censori Wears NSFW Body Suit at Paris Fashion Week

On Wednesday (June 19), Bianca Censori and Ye stopped by Paris Fashion Week to check out the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show and she was wearing a skin-tight, nude-colored body suit that left nothing to the imagination. She was also rocking pink hair, while her husband was completely covered in an all-white ensemble.

Ye and Bianca have been in Europe for the past few weeks. Earlier this month, they were spotted in Prato, Italy for a production meeting and Bianca was pictured attending the meeting in a barely-there bodysuit.

Read More: The Most NSFW Moments of Ye and His Wife Bianca Censori

Lawsuit Alleges Ye, Wife Bragged About Five-Person Orgy

The couple's public appearance comes after they were both named in a lawsuit filed against Ye by the rapper's former assistant Lauren Pisciotta earlier in June. Pisciotta claims that the Chicago rapper-producer had sent her inappropriate texts and videos while she was employed to him in 2021 through 2022. Ye hired Pisciotta in July 2021 after they met during the development of his Yeezy fashion line. She also claimed that she contributed to three songs on Ye's 2021 album Donda in her documents.

Bianca Censori was also mentioned in the lawsuit. In August of 2022, while scheduling an Uber for Ye, Pisciotta alleged that Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, bragged to her about having a five-person orgy. Later that evening at the office, Pisciotta alleged Ye asked Censori and other female guests to perform oral sex on him and his male guests in the office changing room.

Ye's attorney, Brian Brumfield, sent a statement to XXL on June 4 labeling the lawsuit "baseless" and without merit.

Check out photos of Bianca Censori and Ye below.

Watch Bianca Censori Rock Pink Hair and Very Revealing Skintight Bodysuit