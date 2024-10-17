Ye Accuser Claims People Are Wishing Death on Her for Suing the Rapper

Lauren Pisciotta, Ye's former assistant who is suing him for sexual assault, sexual harassment and unpaid wages, is opening up about the hate she's receiving including people wishing she was dead.

Lauren Pisciotta Breaks Silence

On Wednesday (Oct. 16), Lauren Pisciotta broke her silence following her explosive suit against the rapper. In the video, which can be seen below, Pisciotta questions the motives of people who are contacting her online with disparaging comments.

"Typically, I ignore stuff like this," she begins. "But, the hate I've been receiving lately has been overwhelming, and I understand that not everyone believes me or, you know, not everyone likes me, and that's OK"

She continues: "However, I wanna know what's going through your heads when you type things like, 'Go kill yourself' or 'I hope your car crashes and sets on fire and you can't get your seatbelt off and you die a slow painful death'...I've never had a desire to write anything like that to anyone."

Lauren initially sued Ye back in July, claiming she worked as his assistant from 2021-2022. During that time, she claims Ye would send her sexually explicit text messages, which included footage of him having sex. She also claims Ye initially offered her $1 million to quit her OnlyFans and work for him, but he never followed through on the promise.

In an amended lawsuit filed this week, Lauren claimed she was also drugged and sexually assaulted by Ye at a studio session co-hosted by Diddy.

Ye's legal team has vehemently denied her claims.

Read More: The Most NSFW Moments of Ye and His Wife Bianca Censori

Check out Lauren Pisciotta's video below.

Watch Lauren Pisciotta Speak on People Wishing She Was Dead Amid Ye Lawsuit