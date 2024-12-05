Azealia Banks Claims She Hooked Up With Drake in Odd Flex

Azealia Banks appears to admit she's been intimate with Drake in an odd flex on social media.

Azealia Banks has been one of Kendrick Lamar's most vocal detractors concerning the beef with Drake. On Nov. 28, she weighed in on Drake's legal action against UMG, Spotify and iHeartRadio over K-Dot's "Not Like Us."

"I'm genuinely interested on how this will turn out," she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "This sh*t is 100% about to become music industry case law whichever way it goes. People all like 'oh drake is soft and blah blah,' but it's tru I y refreshing to not see a contemporary rap beef end up in violence. This is some sh*t my nerdy a*s can get behind."

An X user called out the Harlem rapper for her allegiance to Drake typing, "Damnnn.. you wanna suck Drake d*ck that bad??"

Banks responded with the affirming tweet, "AND DID!!!!!!!!"

Azealia Banks has been a staunch supporter of Drake in the feud with K-Dot. Back in May, she came out to say she can't stand Kendrick's "Euphoria" diss track.

"Kendrick is still 4'9" and wears the same jean size as me. No one one earth cares about the feelings of small fake gangsta nepo babies," she wrote on social media in response to the song. "And the beat Kendrick is rapping over is dumb trash and the mix is muddy as hell. Quit the bulls**t. Drake Won. That's it."

She later criticized Kendrick for calling Drake a pedophile on "Not Like Us." She would go on to call out Kendrick for dissing Drake for using the N-word but never saying anything when 6ix9ine uses the phrase.

